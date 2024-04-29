Brown is scheduled to start Thursday's game versus the Mets at Citi Field.

After making two consecutive appearances out of the bullpen, Brown moved back into the rotation over the weekend following Kyle Hendricks (back) move to the 15-day injured list. Brown ended up taking a loss in his start Saturday versus the Red Sox, striking out four over 3.2 innings while allowing three earned runs on seven hits and zero walks. Despite the lackluster outing, Brown will get at least one more turn through the rotation while the Cubs wait for both Hendricks and Jordan Wicks (forearm) to make their returns from the IL.