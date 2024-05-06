Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Monday that Brown will be available out of the bullpen for the team's three-game series against the Padres, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Brown could rejoin the Chicago rotation at some point down the road, but for now, he'll shift to the bullpen with Justin Steele (hamstring) returning from the injured list to start Monday's series opener. The Cubs will keep Hayden Wesneski in the rotation over Brown as their No. 5 starter until Kyle Hendricks (back) returns from the IL.