Brown (0-1) was saddled with the loss Saturday, allowing three runs on seven hits over 3.2 innings against the Red Sox. He struck out four.

Tyler O'Neill clubbed a two-run homer in the first inning to getting the scoring started in what turned out to be a blowout victory for Boston. Brown was pitching on three days' rest after throwing an inning of relief on Tuesday, which surely contributed to him being pulled after 61 pitches. The rookie's usage has been erratic and unusual, but the results had been pretty good prior to this outing. If Brown gets another start -- which wouldn't appear to be guaranteed -- it will likely come either on the road against the Mets or at home versus the Brewers.