Brown worked in relief in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday in the Cubs' 5-3 win over the Marlins, striking out three over two scoreless innings while allowing two hits and no walks.

Though he gave up just one earned run over 10.2 innings while making his last two appearances as a starter, Brown lost his spot in the rotation after Jameson Taillon (back) made his return from the 15-day injured list Friday. According to Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times, manager Craig Counsell said after the doubleheader that he expects Brown to "make a lot of starts for us" this season, but the rookie right-hander looks like he'll have to settle for a bullpen role for now, despite his early success in the rotation.