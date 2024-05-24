Brown allowed one hit and two walks while striking out six over four scoreless innings in a no-decision versus Atlanta on Thursday.

Brown did a fine job, throwing 42 of 66 pitches for strikes while working on three days' rest. He's started five of his 12 appearances this season and now has a 3.20 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 45:15 K:BB over 39.1 innings. Kyle Hendricks' struggles opened up this chance for Brown to start, but he could find himself back in the bullpen once Jordan Wicks (forearm) is cleared to return. In any case, Brown appears to be near the top of the list for the Cubs whenever they have an opening in the rotation to fill.