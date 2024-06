Brown will be placed on the injured list with a left neck strain, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Brown has been dealing with the strain over the last few weeks and will head back to Chicago to undergo more testing. The severity of the injury is unclear but we should learn more in the coming days. Jordan Wicks is the primary candidate to take Brown's spot in the rotation, while Colten Brewer (back) should join the bullpen after being reinstated from the 15-day IL.