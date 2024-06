Brown has been diagnosed with a stress reaction in his neck, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Brown was placed on the 15-day injured list earlier this week with what was referred to as a neck strain at the time. With this more serious diagnosis, he is likely to be sidelined longer than the minimum 15 days, although a clearer timetable might not be known for a while. Jordan Wicks has re-entered the Cubs' rotation in Brown's place.