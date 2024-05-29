Brown didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Brewers, allowing no hits and two walks across seven scoreless innings. He struck out 10

Brown was exceptional Tuesday, notching a career high in strikeouts and carrying a perfect game into the fifth inning when he walked Jake Bauers and Sal Frelick. Although Brown has bounced between the rotation and the bullpen this season, he's yielded one hit and four walks with 16 K's across 11.0 innings during this stint as a starter -- an impressive stretch that could result in Brown sticking in the rotation long-term. For now, Brown's expected to retake the mound Sunday against Cincinnati at Wrigley Field.