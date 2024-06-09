Brown (1-3) took the loss to the Reds on Saturday, allowing three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out three over four innings.

Brown gave up multiple home runs in a game for the first time in his young career. Jeimer Candelario took him deep in the first inning and then TJ Friedl got him for the go-ahead homer in the third. The rookie right-hander has now given up eight runs in his last two starts after a stellar showing of seven no-hit innings against the Brewers on May 28. Brown will take a 3.58 ERA into his next start, currently slated for next weekend against the Cardinals.