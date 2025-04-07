Brown allowed five runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out five over four innings Sunday versus the Padres. He did not factor into the decision.

Brown needed 35 pitches to complete a disastrous first inning during which he allowed three runs while facing all nine batters in the Padres lineup. He responded with consecutive scoreless innings but surrendered a two-out, two-run homer to Jackson Merrill in the fourth. Brown's shaky command returned after he showed some improvement his last time out. He hasn't looked comfortable as a starter yet and lines up for a difficult matchup on the road against the Dodgers next weekend.