Brown (3-3) took the loss Wednesday against the Giants, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out nine.

Brown was solid Wednesday, setting a season high with nine punchouts. However, the Cubs failed to provide enough run support against Robbie Ray in an eventual 3-1 defeat. The results have been mixed for Brown in his first eight appearances this year. Overall, the 25-year-old right-hander sports a 4.95 ERA with a 1.65 WHIP and 44:16 K:BB across 36.1 innings. Brown's tentatively lined up for a home matchup with the Marlins in his next outing.