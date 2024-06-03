Brown (1-2) allowed five runs on six hits across five innings to take the loss Sunday against the Reds. He walked one and struck out six.

Brown actually pitched decently, but he was done in by a three-run home run by TJ Friedl and a lack of run support in the 5-2 loss. The five runs allowed are the rookie's most since he gave up six in his MLB debut back on March 30. Outside of the few hiccups, Brown has been pretty solid, and he's still sitting with a strong 3.33 ERA across 51.1 innings to go along with 61 strikeouts. The righty is penciled in to start again on Saturday against this same Cincinnati squad, though the pending return of Jordan Wicks (forearm) could push Brown out of the rotation after that.