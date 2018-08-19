Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Launches ninth homer

Zobrist went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Pirates.

The veteran continues to put together an impressive August, hitting .341 (14-for-41) through 13 games with two homers, seven RBI and eight runs. Zobrist is now one home run shy of his fourth straight season with double digits in that category, and the 11th of his career.

More News
Our Latest Stories