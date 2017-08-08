Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Sits for second time in three games

Zobrist is out of the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants.

The switch hitter will hit the bench against Giants lefty Ty Blach, and Ian Happ will move to second from his regular spot in center field as his replacement. It's the second time in three games that Zobrist has started the game on the bench, but there has been nothing to suggest an injury is in play.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast