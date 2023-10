Morel went 2-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and two runs scored in Saturday's win over the Brewers.

Following up his 16-homer season as a rookie in 2022, Morel now has 26 home runs this year, and he's also boosted his batting average and OPS in his second MLB campaign. The 24-year-old has struck out more than 30% of the time in each of his first two seasons, however, which is something fantasy managers will want to see him improve upon moving forward.