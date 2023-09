Morel went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a triple and a run scored in Friday's loss to the Brewers.

Morel was productive from the No. 8 spot in the lineup, but the Cubs as a whole mustered only six hits and three runs in the defeat. The 24-year-old has recorded 44 extra-base hits among his 92 total hits this year, including 25 home runs, which has boosted his OPS to a solid .809. He should have a few more chances to contribute before the regular season wraps up.