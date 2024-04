Morel went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 3-1 win over the Mets.

Morel was hitless until the ninth inning, when he delivered a two-out home run with a runner on against New York closer Edwin Diaz to break open a 1-1 tie. The key blast was Morel's fourth of the season and first since April 9. He's not off to as fast of a start as he had last year, but the 24-year-old can heat up in a hurry, and perhaps this effort will provide the spark.