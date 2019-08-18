The Cubs reinstated Kimbrel (knee) from the 10-day injured list ahead of Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Sidelined since Aug. 3 with right knee inflammation, Kimbrel ended up missing just two weeks and was cleared to return from the IL without requiring a minor-league rehab assignment beforehand. The Cubs are expected to immediately reinstall him as the team's closer after taking a committee approach to save situations while he was sidelined.