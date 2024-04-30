Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Kimbrel is receiving treatment for his back, and it's unclear if the closer will be available for Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The 35-year-old was labeled day-to-day after he exited Sunday's game against the A's with back tightness, and his availability for Tuesday remains up in the air. Yennier Cano is the likely candidate to step in for a save chance should Kimbrel be unavailable.