Kimbrel earned the save in Friday's 3-0 win over Cincinnati, striking out three in a perfect ninth inning.

It was Kimbrel's first appearance in five days, as the veteran right-hander was dealing with back soreness. He certainly didn't show any signs of rust Friday, striking out the side to close out a shutout victory for his eighth save this season. Kimbrel had blown consecutive save chances before he was sidelined, allowing three runs in just a third of an inning. He now sports a 2.92 ERA with a 1.14 WHIP and 20:6 K:BB across 12.1 innings this season.