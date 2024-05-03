Manager Brandon Hyde said Kimbrel (back) is available as the Orioles' closer Friday in Cincinnati, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.comreports.

The 35-year-old hasn't seen the field since his back acted up Sunday against the A's, but he's ready to go after resting up over the past few days. Kimbrel allowed three runs and recorded just one out while blowing saves in each of his past two outings, though the injury may have played a role in those results. He has a 3.18 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB over 11.1 innings for the season.