Kimbrel struck out one in a perfect seventh inning Friday to record his third hold of the season in a 4-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

The 35-year-old reliever didn't exactly get deployed in the highest-leverage spot, as he faced Arizona's 8-9-1 hitters, but Kimbrel got the job done on an efficient 12 pitches (eight strikes). He topped out at 94.5 mph with his fastball though -- he averaged 95.9 mph last season -- and it was only the second time in Kimbrel's last seven appearances that he avoided giving up a run. Yennier Cano got the save in the ninth inning, and that figures be the arrangement for a while until Kimbrel demonstrates his struggles are behind him, although other relievers like Danny Coulombe could also be in the saves mix. Over those last seven appearances, Kimbrel has a 10.13 ERA, 3.19 WHIP and 8:9 K:BB in 5.1 innings.