Kimbrel struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Sunday's 4-1 win over the White Sox.

Kimbrel hasn't allowed a walk or a hit over his last 4.2 innings, and he's pitched 6.2 consecutive scoreless innings. He's earned a save in each of his last four outings, retaking the closer role after a shaky stretch in late April and early May saw him take a short stint in lower-leverage assignments. Kimbrel is 12-for-15 in save chances this season while posting a 3.15 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 29:9 K:BB over 20 innings. He's also collected four holds and a 4-1 record, but it looks like most of his appearances will be in the ninth inning going forward.