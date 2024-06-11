Kimbrel picked up the save in Monday's 5-2 victory over Tampa Bay. He pitched a shutout inning allowing no hits and one walk with two strikeouts.

Trouble seemed to be brewing in the ninth for Kimbrel as he issued a leadoff walk to Amed Rosario, his first free pass allowed since May 8. However, the veteran closer collected himself, punching out two batters before wrapping up the Baltimore win by inducing a Jose Caballero popup. Including this effort, Kimbrel has pitched 11 consecutive outings without allowing an earned run, firing 10 innings with a 0.30 WHIP and 12:1 K:BB.