Kimbrel struck out one batter in a perfect inning and earned a save over the White Sox on Friday.

Kimbrel needed just six pitches to finish off the 6-4 victory in quick fashion. After a shaky stretch, he's riding a 5.2-inning scoreless streak. During that span, he's gone 1-0 with three saves and two holds. The veteran closer dropped his ERA to 3.32 and has converted 11 of his 14 saves this season.