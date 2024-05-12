Kimbrel (4-1) picked up the win in Saturday's 5-4 extra-innings victory over the Diamondbacks, striking out one in a scoreless 11th inning.

He did hit Christian Walker with his first pitch of the frame, but Kimbrel quickly escaped the jam by fanning Jake McCarthy and then inducing a double play grounder from Eugenio Suarez. The veteran relievers then got rewarded when Jordan Westburg walked it off in the bottom of the inning. Yennier Cano worked the ninth inning at home in a tie game -- usage normally reserved for a team's closer -- while Danny Coulombe handled the 10th, so Kimbrel may not be back in the top spot in the O's bullpen just yet, but efforts like this should help him get there.