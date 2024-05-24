Kimbrel picked up the save on Thursday, pitching a perfect two-thirds of an inning in an 8-6 victory over the White Sox.

It was actually Jonathan Heasley who came out to start the ninth inning after also appearing in the eighth, though he would quickly run into trouble after failing to retire the first four batters he faced in the frame. He would be relieved by Yennier Cano, but the latter would also struggle, allowing three runs to come across to make it an 8-6 ballgame. That's when Kimbrel came in to save the day, needing just two pitches to record the final two outs on a double play ball -- though Andrew Vaughn was technically called out on runner's interference for the last out. The veteran reliever has converted each of his three save attempts this month after blowing back-to-back saves to close out April. He also hasn't allowed any hits or walks in those save appearances while posting five strikeouts.