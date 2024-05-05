Kimbrel was pulled from a save situation in the ninth inning of Saturday's game against the Reds. He allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out one batter in one-third of an inning.

The Cincinnati offense had been quiet all night until Kimbrel gave the home team some life in the bottom of the ninth. He allowed three of the four batters he faced to reach base, prompting the hook from manager Brandon Hyde. Yennier Cano took over and closed the door to earn his first save of the season. Kimbrel earned the save Friday in his return following a brief absence due to back tightness, but he had squandered back-to-back save chances before that and Saturday's slip-up puts him on notice with a high-end arm in Cano representing a viable alternative to Kimbrel in the ninth.