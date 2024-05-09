Kimbrel was pulled in the ninth frame of Wednesday's game against the Nationals and was charged with two runs on two walks and a hit over two-thirds of an inning, though he was credited with a hold.

Kimbrel was called upon to protect a two-run ninth-inning lead and initially appeared set to do so with little trouble, as he retired the first two batters he faced. However, Eddie Rosario then tagged the veteran closer for a solo home run, and Kimbrel followed with two straight walks before he was given the hook. Keegan Akin allowed one of the inherited runners to score, thus sending the game into extra frames. Though Kimbrel was credited with a hold, he was pulled in a save situation in the ninth inning for his second straight outing, so his hold on the closer role for Baltimore could be getting tenuous. Over his past five contests, Kimbrel has blown two saves in addition to being pulled from a save situation on two occasions, and he's allowed six earned runs while posting a 4:7 K:BB across 2.1 innings during that stretch.