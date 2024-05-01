Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said he's not sure whether Kimbrel (back) will be available to pitch Wednesday versus the Yankees, Danielle Allentuck of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Hyde said something similar prior to Tuesday's game and Kimbrel did not appear in that contest. It's possible the skipper is just practicing some gamesmanship here so that the Yankees have less information to work with, but either way it doesn't sound like there will be clarification prior to Wednesday's game. If Kimbrel is indeed unavailable again, Yennier Cano and Danny Coulombe are candidates for saves.