The Cubs optioned Palencia to Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Following the return of Marcus Stroman (ribs) from the injured list Friday, Palencia will be pushed off the active roster. The 23-year-old righty struggled heavily in the minors to start the year but was able to record a respectable 4.09 ERA and 1.23 WHIP through 22 innings in the majors.