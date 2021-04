Bote was held out of Tuesday's game as a COVID-19 precaution, manager David Ross said, and the infielder has since tested negative, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Bote's absence was originally attributed to an upset stomach, so it's good to hear that it doesn't sound like anything more serious, though the Cubs were understandably cautious. Assuming Bote continues to test negative for COVID-19, he could be back in the lineup as soon as Wednesday, assuming he feels better.