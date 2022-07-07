Smyly (oblique) threw a bullpen session Thursday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Smyly is following a similar plan to Marcus Stroman (shoulder) and the duo threw bullpen sessions in front of the Cubs' training and coaching staffs Thursday. Smyly has already made one rehab start with High-A South Bend, so the team could opt to activate him and limit his pitch count. Alternatively, he could be sent back to the minors to complete at least one additional outing prior to rejoining the big-league rotation. Clarification on Smyly's status should come in the next couple days.