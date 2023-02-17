Rios signed a one-year major-league contract Friday with the Cubs, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Rios was non-tendered by the Dodgers back in November after logging only 92 plate appearances at the big-league level in 2022. He's shown impressive raw power at times, but the 28-year-old corner infielder will lug a career .219 batting average and .299 on-base percentage down to Cubs camp in Arizona. He'll likely serve as a bench bat and reserve option between third base and first base.