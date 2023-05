Hosmer was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Friday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Hosmer was batting just .234/.280/.330 through 31 games (100 plate appearances) this season with the Cubs and had barely seen the field since the promotion of Matt Mervis. The 33-year-old first baseman is still due about $32 million in future earnings, but the Padres are on the hook for the large majority of that. Chicago signed him to a MLB minimum deal in January.