Hosmer announced Wednesday via social media that he has retired from professional baseball.

In addition to confirming his retirement, Hosmer also announced the creation of his own media company, which will host his podcast. The 34-year-old's decision to bring an end to his playing days wasn't unexpected, as Hosmer had been a free agent since being released by the Cubs last May. A four-time Gold Glove winner and one-time All-Star, Hosmer ends his career with a lifetime .276/.335/.427 slash line to go with 198 home runs, 893 RBI, 812 runs and 76 stolen bases over 1,689 games across 13 seasons with the Royals, Padres, Red Sox and Cubs. He won his only World Series title with Kansas City in 2015.