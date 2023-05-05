With top prospect Matt Mervis expected to get called up from Triple-A Iowa on Friday, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.com, Hosmer could be in danger of losing playing time.

Mervis is expected to see everyday playing time between first base and designated hitter, which could squeeze Hosmer out of the lineup more regularly, The latter has an uninspiring .657 OPS and only two home runs over 26 games, so it makes sense that the Cubs want to promote the powerful Mervis, who has a .924 OPS at Triple-A. Hosmer's fantasy value could be in line to take a significant hit.