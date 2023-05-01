site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Eric Hosmer: Resting against lefty
RotoWire Staff
Hosmer is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals.
With a lefty (MacKenzie Gore) on the bump for Washington, the lefty-hitting Hosmer will hit the bench in the series opener. Trey Mancini will replace Hosmer at first base.
