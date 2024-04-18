Wesneski (1-0) tossed four scoreless innings of relief to earn the win Wednesday against the Diamondbacks. He allowed just one hit and struck out two.

Wesneski was summoned from Triple-A Iowa earlier in the day, and he quickly made an impact. The righty pitched well for Iowa, posting a 2.53 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over 10.2 innings, and he has a chance to fill a long-relief role with the Cubs moving forward. However, Wesneski will have limited fantasy value unless he's able to enter the rotation at some point, which doesn't seem to be imminent.