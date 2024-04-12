Through four appearances (3.2 innings), Neris has a 7.36 ERA and 1.91 WHIP to go along with five strikeouts.

Neris has continued to miss bats at a high rate as he's done his entire career, though he's struggled to limit baserunners, and that's led to his high WHIP and ERA so far. It's of course a small sample size, and the veteran righty did post a 1.71 ERA and 1.05 WHIP last season with the Astros, so better days are likely ahead. Neris should continue to work in a setup role in front of closer Adbert Alzolay.