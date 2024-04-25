Neris allowed a solo home run but still managed to secure the save in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Astros. He struck out one.

Neris started the frame by allowing a home run to Jose Altuve, but he rebounded to retire the next three batters and earn his second save of the season. With Adbert Alzolay out of the closer's role following four blown saves, Neris figures to see plenty of end-game opportunities in the near future for the 15-9 Cubs. And if the veteran pitches well, he could hold onto the job for the rest of the season, which would certainly boost his fantasy value.