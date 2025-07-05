Neris signed a one-year, major-league contract with the Astros on Saturday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

After spending time with the Angels and Atlanta this season, Neris will now return to Houston for his third stint with the Astros in four years. The 36-year-old right-hander will immediately be granted a spot in the big-league bullpen despite owning a 7.80 ERA on the season, though he likely won't be entrusted with high-leverage situations to begin with.