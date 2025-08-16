Neris cleared waivers Friday and elected free agency, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Neris gave up seven earned runs over 11.2 innings during his stint with the Astros before being DFA'd by the team Tuesday. Rather than accepting an outright assignment to Triple-A Sugar Land, the 36-year-old will now test his value in the open market. A major-league deal may be hard to come by, however, as he currently owns a 6.75 ERA and 1.69 WHIP through 26.2 innings between three different teams.