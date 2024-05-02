Neris worked around a hit to pitch a scoreless ninth inning and record the save in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Mets.

Shota Imanaga dominated the Mets across seven innings, and then Neris shut things down to secure his fifth save of the season. The veteran righty has pitched well since taking over closing duties from Adbert Alzolay, as Neris has allowed just one earned run over his last five appearances, lowering his season ERA to 3.27. While things could change at some point, it looks like Neris is locked in as the closer in Chicago for now.