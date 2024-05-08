Neris (2-0) worked around a hit and a walk to pitch a scoreless ninth inning and earn the win Tuesday against the Padres.

Neris pitched a clean top of the ninth inning, then scooped up a win when Michael Busch homered in bottom half of the frame to break a 2-2 tie. On a less positive note, the veteran allowed multiple baserunners for the second straight game, which would be a concerning trend if it continues. For now, Neris is locked in as Chicago's closer, having supplanted Adbert Alzolay earlier in the season.