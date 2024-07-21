Neris (8-2) pitched a scoreless inning of relief to earn the win in Sunday's 2-1, 10-inning win over the Diamondbacks. He walked one and struck out one.

Neris navigated around the automatic runner on second base in the top of the 10th inning to extend his streak of scoreless appearances to eight. The strong work also earned him his eighth win out of the bullpen this season, which is tied for the team lead with Sunday's starter Shota Imanaga. While Neris has had a few hiccups along the way, he's mostly been solid for the Cubs, and the veteran should remain a decent fantasy option as long as he sticks in the closer role.