Neris (8-3) allowed a run on two hits over an inning of work to take the loss Wednesday against the Brewers. He struck out two.

Neris allowed his first run since June 17, snapping a streak of nine straight scoreless appearances, as Milwaukee prevailed 3-2 late. The veteran reliever endured a rough patch last month, but his recent strong play should keep him locked into Chicago's closer role despite Wednesday's hiccup. He now has a 3.79 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 38 strikeouts across 35.2 innings this season, to go along with a team-high 14 saves.