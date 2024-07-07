Neris struck out the only batter he faced to earn the save in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Angels.

Neris was credited with the save after Luke Little loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth inning. Neris struck out Zach Neto on four pitches to end the threat. This is the second stretch of the season where Neris has avoided giving up a run over five consecutive appearances, with this scoreless streak at 4.1 innings. He has a 9:2 K:BB in that span, and for the season, the closer is up to 12 saves with a 4.06 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 33:22 K:BB across 31 innings.