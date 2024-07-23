Neris picked up the save in Monday's 3-1 win versus Milwaukee, pitching a scoreless inning with no strikeouts. He allowed one hit.

The veteran reliever pounded the zone in this outing, firing 10 strikes out of his 12 total pitches, and secured his 103rd career save. Neris has turned in nine consecutive scoreless outings dating back to June 22. Since that time, he's been a fantasy stalwart, gathering four saves and 12 strikeouts across 8 innings. Given his recent run of success, Neris could be a trade target at next week's July 30 deadline and unfortunately lose his easy path to saves.