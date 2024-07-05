Neris tossed a scoreless inning of relief in Thursday's 10-2 win over the Phillies. He allowed one hit and struck out two.

After a rough patch in the middle of June, Neris has now strung together four straight scoreless appearances. That's allowed the veteran reliever to lower his season ERA to a more respectable 4.11. Neris logged a stellar 1.71 ERA across 68.1 innings last year for the Astros, so there is potential for continued improvement in 2024. The better play has also likely kept him locked into the closer role for the time being.